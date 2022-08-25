It won't be just a new school year greeting kids on Thursday when students return to class in Oxford.

Along with the pre-school year jitters and anxiety is a weapons detection system at the front door. Warning lights that indicate a lockdown have also been installed. There may also be a larger presence of police as the Oakland County Sheriff has promised more support for the district.

The Nov. 30 mass shooting that left four students dead and several others injured has continued to dominate discussions in the district and around the state after Oxford Township was elevated into the national spotlight.

The township, staff, its students, and parents have overcome a lot since the tragedy. An effort to kick off a new school year with a feeling of normalcy that was stolen last year will be the latest goal of the district.

Yet, some parents, students, and even state law enforcement have feuded with the district over concerns it wasn't being transparent enough as it sought to learn what failures led to Ethan Crumbley's alleged shooting.

"There isn't a person in this community that doesn't want to happen prior, during, and after that event so we're longing to have the prosecution get their things going," said Board President Thomas Donnelly Jr. "We're longing for information to be released so we can see those things so we want the transparency."

In recent weeks, the district has unveiled many of the added security measures that will be at the school when students return. In addition to the biometric scanners, there will be security officials, safety shades in classrooms, and dozens of more cameras.

There will also be an OK2SAY system that allows students and staff to report tips by text or email anonymously. Clear backpacks will also be required.

The full installation of these measures is expected to be finished by next month.

