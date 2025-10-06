New SW Detroit truck restrictions go into effect

article

The Brief Starting today, the City of Detroit truck traffic restrictions are underway. Regulations are meant to help residents with air quality, noise and traffic. The new rules make truck travel prohibited for certain portions of roads that pass through residential areas.



Monday marks the beginning of massive new truck restrictions in Southwest Detroit in an effort to reduce traffic and improve quality of life for residents.

The backstory:

The restrictions stem from an industry and resident study by the City which incorporated residents' input fueled by frustration over air quality.

Under the plan, trucks are prohibited for certain portions of roads that pass through residential areas. Those include Clark, Dragoon, Livernois, Scotten and West Grand Boulevard and on residential streets.

In addition to air quality problems, large trucks damage roads and worsen public safety for pedestrians in the area. Trucks that roll by and arrive at any time of day or night, bringing loud noises and vibrating people's homes.

The plan also allows for limited truck access in some areas for local deliveries – including the West Vernor and Springwells commercial corridors, and identifies approved truck routes including John Kronk, Dix, Michigan Avenue, and Fort Street.

Detroit is a major hub for international trade due to its proximity with the U.S.-Canadian border.

Asthma rates in Detroit are more than double the national average.

The Trucks Off Our Streets Coalition said in June that asthma rates are 25-42% higher for those that live within 500 feet of heavily trafficked roadways.

Semi-trucks in SW Detroit often use local roads when traveling around Detroit, bringing loud noises, diesel exhaust, and an increase in dangerous driving to the city.

The issue is complicated because of commercial trucking's role in the local economy. Many residents who live in Detroit, specifically in the southwest end of the city, are truck drivers.

A City study took into account the Livernois Junction Intermodal Terminal which has more than 1200 truck trips per day and, by accounting for various truck traffic generators in SW Detroit.

Police enforcement will be used to reinforce the new truck travel regulations, the City said, while city officials and the council is working on ordinance revisions to strengthen penalties on owners and operators that don’t comply with signage and restrictions.

Residents can report trucking issues to the City using this link.

"Trucking is critically important to our local economy, but as that economy has grown, the increased truck traffic has created environmental, health, and quality of life issues for residents of the Southwest Detroit community," said DPW Deputy Director and Chief of Infrastructure for the City of Detroit, Sam Krassenstein. "It’s taken intense work and input from all sides – City, industry and residents – to roll out a strategy that balances needs, health and safety of the Southwest Detroit citizens and the business of the trucking industry."

Source: City of Detroit

Former District 6 Councilmember Raquel Castaneda Lopez advocated for residents in the area and helped spearhead the study. Her district is currently represented by councilmember Gabriela Santiago Romero.

"For decades, our residents have suffered from the harms of heavy truck traffic: poor air quality, reckless driving, and damage to our city infrastructure," Santiago Romero said. "After years of working towards a legislative solution alongside the Administration and community, I am thrilled to announce these new truck route restrictions which center the safety of our families and our residential streets."

Dig deeper:

Below are details of the new truck traffic restrictions, as well as approved truck routes:

No Truck Traffic:

Livernois between Vernor and I-75 Service Dr.

Dragoon between Vernor and I-75 Service Dr.

Clark between Toledo and I-75 Service Dr.

Scotten between Toledo and I-75 Service Dr.

Grand Blvd. between Toledo and I-75 Service Dr.

Lonyo between St. John and Michigan Ave

Central between Parkwood and Michigan Ave

Toledo between Livernois and Clark

All streets between Vernor, I-75 Service Dr., and Woodmere unless otherwise posted

Local Truck Access and Deliveries Only:

Central between John Kronk and Parkwood

Lonyo between John Kronk and St. John

Vernor between Woodmere and Dix

Vernor between I-75 Service Drive and Livernois

Springwells between Vernor and I-75 Service Dr.

Approved Truck Routes

M-85 Fort Street (MDOT)

US-12 Michigan Avenue (MDOT)

John Kronk

Livernois north of Vernor

I-75 Service Drive

Dix (Wayne County)

Wyoming (Wayne County)

Miller (Wayne County)

Access to the Livernois Junction Intermodal Rail Terminal:

No access from I-75 through residential neighborhoods

Trucks must access using approved truck route

Recommended access using I-94 – Exit 212/212A (Livernois)

Trucks may also use for access to M-85 Fort Street or I-75:

John Kronk to Wyoming

Dix to Miller

"Based on our study and the feedback we received from the community, our primary goal was to make the biggest positive impact in the corridor between Vernor and I-75, so we’ve addressed many of the cut-through corridors trucks have used in the past," said Krassenstein. "While this may result in somewhat longer routes for truckers, it will improve the quality of life for residents and businesses. The trucking industry has been understanding and supportive of the need for these changes."