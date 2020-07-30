New Whitmer order OKs Detroit casinos, two arrested at Shelby Twp. protest, calls to amend city charter

Michigan's daily COVID-19 count this week has zigzagged from monthly highs to encouraging lows, making it tricky to know where the state's coronavirus trends are heading. While Sunday's and Wednesday reports came with disclaimers that included cases not previously counted on other days, both still brought daily COVID-19 cases to or near a thousand.

After weeks of threats about possible ramifications for climbing cases, the governor finally laid down more restrictions on Wednesday. Indoor service to bars would now be closed in all parts of the state and indoor gatherings would now be limited to 10. It's the second notion of closing the state since most businesses were allowed to reopen in early June.

“After seeing a resurgence in cases connected to social gatherings across the state, we must further limit gatherings for the health of our community and economy. By taking these strong actions, we will be better positioned to get our children back into classrooms and avoid a potentially devastating second wave,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a news release.

So what's behind Michigan's resurgence in new cases? The governor cites "super-spreader" events at large social gatherings often attended by young people. There was the infamous outbreak of an East Lansing bar and a house party in Saline. There was also a sandbar party at Torch Lake.

The effects of those gatherings are reflected in the seven-day averages reported in June and July. Since bottoming out near 150 cases on average in mid-June, new cases have climbed back up to the high 600s.

The news isn't all bad in the world of business, however. Along with some closures came one notable greenlight to reopen: Detroit's three casinos, which have been out of commission for weeks, will now be allowed to reopen at 15% capacity. In order to keep their restriction freedoms, the casinos and their patrons must adhere to guidelines in order to remain open.

They include: Limited entrance points with temperature checks, a ban on smoking on the casino floors, no poker rooms, heightened cleaning protocols, social distancing.

As some of Detroit's biggest moneymakers, COVID-19 shutdowns have slashed revenues for the gambling centers by more than 50%.

Protests lead to arrests in Shelby Township

Two protesters were arrested during demonstrations at the Shelby Township police headquarters Wednesday evening after law enforcement warned them against blocking traffic.

Calling for the resignation of Police Chief Robert Shelide over online comments made about Black Lives Matter Protesters, more than three dozen protesters gathered at a rally on Van Dyke. After receiving a warning from officers about blocking traffic, two protesters were placed in handcuffs shortly afterward when they waded onto the busy road.

While the police chief's reinstatement following a multi-week suspension for referring to protesters as "wild savages" and "subhuman", people were also calling for more transparency within the department.

Urges for more openness come after criticisms of a former police-involved shooting when an unarmed man was killed by Shelby Township officers in 2018.

Video from that night shows a 25-year-old man outside his stolen mother's vehicle who was using drugs telling police he wouldn't be taken alive. When he reached into his pocket, an officer shot him.

The state attorney general has agreed to take a second look at the incident.

Rev. R.J. Rideout III who was present at Wednesday's protest was happy to take the fine for an arrest.

"To fight for injustice - to fight against it - to fight against racism, discrimination, and misogynistic people, it's worth the arrest," said R.J. Rideout.

Activists, city councilmembers want to amend Detroit's Charter, propose a 'Bill of Rights'

A coalition of community organizers and some Detroit city councilmembers are taking aim at the city's charter in a widening effort to address systemic racism and discriminatory practices by proposing a Bill of Rights.

The group has introduced a slew of recommendations for the city to adopt in its founding document.

"I understand what it means to have your water shutoff. I understand living in fear of losing your home to foreclosure in property taxes," said Detroit Councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-López. "And now is the time to have bold leadership to step up and change those and to embed these values and principles into our charter."

In addition to spelling out water and sanitation as basic necessities owed to the citizens, the group wants to include safe and affordable housing, access to mobility, the creation of an environmental justice office.

"Establishing an environmental justice office, establishing an environmental justice commission, establishing a public health fund are things that are really important to secure clean air and clean water for every Detroiter," said Justin Onwenu of the Sierra Club.

A petition is circulating calling on the Detroit Charter Commissioners to support the proposed amendments.

"The City Charter Commission will have to adopt these to send to the voters to vote on," said Detroit Council President Pro Tempore Mary Sheffield.

Four hospitalized after neighborhood drive-by shooting

Late Wednesday night at the 5200 Block of Canton, three men and one woman were outside a home when an unknown vehicle pulled up.

Someone from inside the vehicle fired shots, striking all four victims. Three of them were transported to a local hospital by medics, while a fourth was privately driven there.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, while two are now in stable condition.

Police don't have any suspect information and ask if you have anything that can help them, to please give them a call.

Daily Forecast

Expect mid-80s to round off a pleasant week of weather. Showers are expected for Sunday.

NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life

The plutonium-powered, six-wheeled rover will drill down and collect tiny geological specimens that will be brought home in about 2031 in a sort of interplanetary relay race involving multiple spacecraft and countries. The overall cost: more than $8 billion.

In addition to addressing the life-on-Mars question, the mission will yield lessons that could pave the way for the arrival of astronauts as early as the 2030s.

“There’s a reason we call the robot Perseverance. Because going to Mars is hard,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said just before liftoff. “It is always hard. It’s never been easy. In this case, it’s harder than ever before because we’re doing it in the midst of a pandemic.”

The U.S., the only country to safely put a spacecraft on Mars, is seeking its ninth successful landing on the planet, which has proved to be the Bermuda Triangle of space exploration, with more than half of the world's missions there burning up, crashing or otherwise ending in failure.