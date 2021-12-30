New Year's resolutions -- How the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted gyms

It's that time of year when many people plan their goals for the future.

As people map out their New Year's resolutions for 2022, gyms are hopeful that will mean more people coming to work out despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, 1 in 4 Americans went to the gym.

A 2021 study found that 35% of Americans don't plan on returning to a gym.

While many gyms have struggled during the pandemic, some are thriving. Franklin Athletic Club in Southfield is seeing one of its busiest Decembers to date.

Personal trainer Dennis Lee said he thinks the energy of the gym is important to people getting back to it.

"Just to transition back to the gym, I think just being around people. I think it’s more of an energy thing," he said.

Like most gyms, his gym has protocols in place to help keep people safe. There is extra sanitizing, equipment is spaced out, and people are encouraged to wear masks when they can.