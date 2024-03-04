Next phase of Packard Plant demolition starts today

More of the dilapidated Packard Plant will come down Monday, the city of Detroit said.

The demolition of the building started in 2022 and has been completed in phases. That next phase starts at 2 p.m. Monday.

According to the city, the Packard parcel at 1539 E. Grand Blvd. was the last remaining city-owned portion of the plant up until 2022, when 33 additional parcels previously owned by Fernando Palazuelo's Art Express were converted to city ownership. The vacant property went into tax foreclosure due to $1.5 million in unpaid taxes, water drainage costs, and blight tickets.

Palazuelo purchased the 3.5 million square feet property in 2013. He had plans to redevelop the building, but they never came to fruition.

The building has been empty since closing in 1956. Since then, it has fallen victim to scrappers and vandals.

"The demolition of the Packard Plant represents more than just the removal of dilapidated structures," said LaJuan Counts, director of the Detroit Construction & Demolition Department. "It symbolizes Detroit's resilience and its commitment to revitalization. As we look to a new era for this site, we honor the history of the old Packard Plant while embracing future possibilities for our city."

American Rescue Plan Act funds are paying for the demo.