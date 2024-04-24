NFL, Lowe's help give back to veterans with Volunteers of America on eve of Detroit Draft

Quarterback Drake Maye is a top draft prospect but on Wednesday, he joined a team of volunteers from Lowe's working to spiff up the grounds at Volunteers of America Michigan in Detroit.

From gardening to new flag poles to washers and dryers - so many organizations are coming together to make life better for our veterans.

"When the NFL is in town for a big event, it's not just about football it's also about the legacy we leave behind," said Anna Isaacson, NFL senior VP, social responsibility.

Dave Woodruff is co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation - formed to help veterans after his brother, Bob, was critically injured while reporting in Iraq nearly two decades ago.

"Having lived here our entire lives - our grandfather was a Ford dealer in Highland Park growing up, and now the impact we're able to make with Volunteers of America is really incredible for us."

Now partnerships like this are making difference. These volunteers from Lowe's are full service - not only bringing in the washers and dryers but installing them for the veterans.

"It's amazing - you think about this opportunity coming to Detroit with the awesome season that we had - "The Hometown Heroes" - the ambassadors that we had with the NFL - a lot of support - it's been amazing," said Amon Quickley, Allen Park Lowe's store manager.

NFL ambassadors like Lions tight end Sam LaPorta who's excited to do more community service - and recalling his own draft experience.

"I certainly remember all the feelings and emotions that I had just a year ago at this time, and not knowing where i was going to end up," he said. "And I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. I'm here in Detroit and I love the people here and I love my organization - it's really just a huge blessing that i got drafted here and i couldn't imagine my life any other way."

Detroit is lucky to have him - and lucky to have Volunteers of America Michigan helping to serve those who serve us - with the help of so many.

"We've got so many different programs - so many different resources dealing with different issues that veterans may have from time to time - I'm glad to be in a position to help," said Tim Clair, VOAMI.

"This energy and this buzz is really creating a step up for those that we serve," said Aubrey MacFarlane, CEO VOAMI. "It's igniting hope - it's igniting that fire in the folks that we're working with - very exciting."



