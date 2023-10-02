Nightmare on Bagley: Visit this spooky Halloween pop-up bar in Southwest Detroit

article

Immerse yourself in Halloween at Nightmare on Bagley, a spooky pop-up in Southwest Detroit.

Sip themed cocktails like a bloodrita while surrounded by Halloween decorations.

"We want On Bagley to be the place for Detroiters to go when they want to celebrate," says Owner Christine Driscoll. "We love Halloween and all its delightful frightfulness. We’ve turned Nightmare on Bagley into a freaky funhouse to get everyone in the Halloween spirit."

Related article

Previously, the spot at 2545 Bagley St. has been turned into a Christmas wonderland and a love-themed bar for Valentine's Day.

Nightmare on Bagley will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 5-11 p.m. It'll be open through Nov. 5.

Watch FOX 2 News Live