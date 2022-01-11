North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards to be announced Tuesday

article

The North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards will be announced Tuesday at Huntington Place - previously the TCF Center - in Detroit.

The NACTOY awards, which typically coincided with the Detroit auto show have become a standalone announcement.

However, details on the North American International Auto Show's first appearance in two-and-a-half years will also be discussed at the press conference.

Here are the finalists for the three awards:

Car of the Year

Honda Civic Lucid Air Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII

Truck of the Year

Ford Maverick Hyundai Santa Cruz Rivian R1T

Utility Vehicle of the Year

Ford Bronco Genesis GV70 Hyundai IONIQ 5

The last NAIAS that took place in Detroit was in 2019. It was soon decided to be a summer event rather than a winter-based one.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed attempts at hosting the auto show in Detroit since it's rescheduling.

Last year Ford scored big with its Mustang Mach-E taking the Utility Vehicle of the Year award and the F-150 winning the Truck of the Year award. The Hyundai Elantra was the Car of the Year winner.

The arrival of new electric vehicles on the scene is sure to offer some element of surprise and innovation to the awards.

The official announcement won't come until 11 a.m. but the event will start at 10 a.m.