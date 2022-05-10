Northern Michigan man stopped for speeding says he has 2 oz of pot, MSP finds 5 pounds

article

Michigan State Police in northern part of the lower peninsula said a man who was stopped for speeding admitted to having 2 ounces of marijuana in the trunk but police found significantly more.

MSP said a car was stopped heading south on I-75 in Otsego County on May 4 for speeding. The driver, a 33-year-old man from Decatur, said he didn't have any identification.

He was asked to step out of the car and a trooper searching him found a Michigan identification card in his pants. When they ran his name, it was discovered he had a warrant out of Mackinac County.

At this point, the man said there were 2 ounces of marijuana in the back of the car. In Michigan, possession of 2.5 ounces or less is legal.

Michigan State Police said a man admitted to having 2 ounces of pot in the back of his car but troopers found 5 lbs. (MSP)

However, police found much more than that. When the trooper opened the back of the car, there was nearly five pounds of marijuana in at least two large sealed bags.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested for the outstanding warrant. Additional charges for the improper transportation of marijuana and driving with a suspended license are pending.

In Michigan, possession of marijuana for personal use of more than 5 ounces is a misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $500 for a first offense.

