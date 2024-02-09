Northville woman raped, man & 1-year-old held at gunpoint in online sale-turned-robbery - police say

Two men were arrested in a violent crime after police said they went to a family's apartment in Northville under the guise of buying something listed online – and then raped a woman while holding her family at gunpoint.

Police in Northville Township said the violent crime happened on January 20 and the suspects were arrested earlier this week.

According to police, the family had met up for an online sale and meet-up before it went horribly wrong. They were inside a home at Eight Mile Road and Silver Spring Drive when the man was lured outside and beaten. He was then forced back inside the home and assaulted again, police said.

At that point, the suspects sexually assaulted a woman inside the home – all while the man and the 1-year-old were held at gunpoint.

On Feb. 5, two men – one from Detroit and one from Taylor – were both arrested.

The Detroit suspect is identified as 29-year-old Javon Bryant Anderson. The Taylor suspect has not been named yet, pending his federal arraignment, and was transferred to federal custody to face federal weapons charges.

"Through intensive investigative efforts, the Northville Township Police identified two suspects," said Northville Township police in a release. "On Feb. 5, in a coordinated effort involving the Northville Township Detective Bureau, FBI SWAT, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Michigan State Police, and the Canton Special Operations Group, search warrants were executed at residences in Taylor and Detroit."

Anderson’s bond was set at $500,000. He is a convicted felon and is now facing 26 different charges.

"In my 17 years (of) experience here, this is a very abnormal incident," Jones said. "There was surveillance that was conducted, both electronically and physical(ly) – over the course of a two week period."

The victims were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

"The victims are OK," Jones said. "Obviously, they're going through a process, and they went through a lot of trauma which takes some healing."

Anderson's next court date is Feb. 16.