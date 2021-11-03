Boil water advisory lifted in Oakland County after water main break

article

Homeowners in Novi, Walled Lake, Commerce Township, and Farmington Hills have been advised that they no longer are advised to boil their water after the massive water main break at 14 Mile and Drake on Sunday.

The city sent out an alert that the boil water advisory has been lifted as crews worked through the week to repair the water main, which broke on Sunday and sent a stream of water into the air.

Novi, Walled Lake, Commerce Township, and 63 homes in Farmington Hills were all under the precautionary boil water advisory.

MORE: Water main break floods basements, leads to school closures

The Great Lakes Water Authority crews have been working to repair a water main break in Farmington Hills since Sunday.

"There’s that two sample requirement," said GLWA interim CEO Suzanne Coffey. "First round of samples came back good and they took another sample so they have to wait another 24 hours."

Those second samples, in Novi at least, came back negative and the city was able to lift the advisory.

GLWA said on Tuesday that it expects the water main to be repaired by the weekend.