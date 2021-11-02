Oak Park man found asleep in car blocking traffic after driving home from bar

article

An Oak Park man has been arraigned on charges of operating a vehicle while drunk and carrying a concealed pistol under the influence after he was found asleep in the driver's seat one late October night.

Troy police found the man inside a red Jeep station wagon parked in a northbound lane of John R on Oct. 27. When they woke him up, the driver told officers he had been coming from a bar in Royal Oak and was on his way back to Detroit.

The report of a car blocking the roadway came around 11 p.m.

Later identified as a 53-year-old man, police observed the man had glazed and watery eyes. They also detected an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

The man had trouble finding his insurance and registration for the vehicle, a press release from police said. While searching, police noticed he was holding a concealed pistol license card.

When asked if he had any weapons in the vehicle, the driver advised he had a handgun on his person. Officers later found a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun in the driver's waistband. He also had an additional 22 round magazine in his left cargo pocket.

RELATED: Sterling Heights arrest suspected robber carrying toy replica handgun

The driver performed poorly during several sobriety evaluations. He was taken to the Troy lock-up facility after a preliminary breath test showed he had a .137% alcohol level. While at the station, he blew a .11% on a chemical breath test.

Advertisement

He's since been hit with OWI and weapons charges.