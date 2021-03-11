Oakland County deputies issue warning to stay off ice

Oakland County deputies are reminding people that it is too warm to venture out on ice after responding to multiple calls Wednesday.

According to authorities, they received a call at 3:48 p.m. about two men who fell through ice in the 300 block of N. Conklin Road in Orion Township.

When deputies arrived, they found that the men, a 71-year-old from Pontiac and a 69-year-old from Lake Orion, had gotten out of the water on their own. The men told deputies that they were walking on the ice to go fishing. They refused medical treatment.

Later that day, at 5:35 p.m., deputies were called to the 3000 block Deer Springs Lane in Oakland Township after a caller reported that a woman was jumping on ice, trying to break it.

Deputies said they found two juveniles on the ice, but couldn’t find the woman the caller reported. The juveniles, who were wearing waders, came to the shore to talk with deputies. They told them they were playing on the ice and no one else was around.

They were told to stay off the ice and go home.

