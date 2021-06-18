Oakland County Deputy hospitalized after suspected drunk driver smashes into him

article

An Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy is being treated in the ICU with serious injuries after his patrol car was hit by a man who ran a red light.

The deputy, a 6-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was broadsided just after midnight Friday morning by a driver who may have been under the influence of alcohol.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Michigan Ave in Pontiac when a 36-year-old man in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria went through a red light and hit the deputy's car. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said it appears that alcohol was a factor.

"One of our Deputies was seriously injured this morning because another driver made the horribly irresponsible decision to drink and drive," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "This is yet another graphic illustration where drinking alcohol and operating any kind of motor vehicle can have life-altering consequences. We’re fortunate no one was killed and pray for the Deputy’s speedy recovery."

The posted speed limit is 35 MPH but it's unclear how fast the man was driving.

The patrol car is a total loss and police working to extract the dashcam video from the car but it was so badly damaged, a forensic team will have to extract the recording.

Authorities are still waiting on toxicology results to determine the driver's blood-alcohol level.

Bouchard said the deputy is in the intensive care unit with serious injuries. The other driver is also hospitalized.

