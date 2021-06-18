Oakland County Deputy involved in car crash, officials say suspect was driving the wrong way

article

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's office, around midnight on June 18, a driver going the wrong crashed into an Oakland County Deputy Patrol car.

The incident took place on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Pontiac.

Officials say both drivers were not wearing seatbelts and were taken to the hospital.

The suspect is listed in serious condition, and the deputy is listed in stable condition, police say.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to authorities.