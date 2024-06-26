Oakland County deputy killed: No charges yet after ambush in Detroit

More than 72 hours after an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy was gunned down in Detroit, no charges have been filed.

Deputy Bradley Reckling was shot and killed while following a stolen vehicle on Saturday night in what Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard called an ambush.

The county's stolen vehicle unit was investigating after a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights on Saturday afternoon.

Related article

Reckling was behind the stolen Equinox in the area of Schoenherr and Park Grove streets on Detroit's east side around 10:50 p.m. when the vehicle suddenly stopped and people got out. The suspects started shooting, hitting Reckling in the head and chest. Two other detectives who were nearby in their own vehicles were not hit.

A perimeter was set up, and three people were taken into custody in the area, though none of them have been charged, as the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is awaiting an investigation report. As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a warrant request to charge the three hadn't been received, but the suspects had not been released from custody, the prosecutor said.

Detectives are still investigating and will forward their report to the prosecutor when it is completed.

A $5,000 reward is offered for information about the crime. Submit tips to 1-800-SPEAK-UP.