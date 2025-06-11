Oakland County first responders honored for heroism at splash pad shooting

The Brief About one year ago nine people were wounded including two children at a splash pad in Rochester Hills. The gunman killed himself after the mass shooting, but quick-thinking by first responders helped all victims survive. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office and Rochester Hills Fire Department earned national honors for their actions that day.



A year after a random mass shooting at a Rochester Hills splash pad, Oakland County’s first responders were honored on a national stage.

The backstory:

Their emergency medical response is credited with saving lives at the Brooklands Splashpad on June 15, 2024 where nine victims including two children, were wounded.

There were no casualties, but the shooter, Michael William Nash, fled and killed himself during a police standoff.

But in the chaos, calm professionalism helped save lives.

"When you look at the number of individuals that were very traumatically wounded, you had (nine) individuals who were wounded in this mass shooting, none of them died," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "That’s a testament to the speedy response first and the treatment second."

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Hills Fire Department were recognized for their actions.

They received the Captain Frank Butler Casualty Care Award named for a U.S. Navy SEAL and physician, and given only to those who exemplify excellence in emergency trauma care.

"It’s gratifying even though it's something we wished and hoped and prayed we'd never have to face," Bouchard said. "Which is how you deal with a traumatic situation.

"There’s a variety of ways to treat the wound depending on where it’s located and how severe it is. Obviously pressure is one of the important things on a lot of the wounds, but tourniquets can also be vitally important.

"Bleeding in certain wounds can cause a patient to expire very quickly. So I know that our folks, one sergeant in particular, Sgt. (Joseph) Ashley applied multiple tourniquets to wounded victims."

Bouchard says it wasn’t luck. It was preparation - training that turned into action when it mattered most.

