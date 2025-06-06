Oakland County issues alert for measles exposure site in Rochester Hills

article

The Oakland County Health Division is notifying the public about a Rochester Hills measles exposure site involving a person from another county.

The exposure site is a medical office building at 3950 S. Rochester Road at the corner of South Boulevard on Tuesday, June 3, according to a release from the Oakland County Health Division.

Anyone there between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. may have been exposed to measles.

If you think you were exposed to measles at this location on June 3, Immune Globulin (IG) treatment is effective within six days of exposure for high-risk individuals.

Those considered high-risk include women who are pregnant, unvaccinated children under age 5 and those who have a weakened immune system due to illness and disease including diabetes or HIV, malnutrition and/or medications.

If you are not eligible for IG, monitor symptoms through June 24. If symptoms develop, call ahead to your health care provider.

Individuals born in or before 1957 are considered immune.

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact and through the air.

The Health Division recommends unvaccinated individuals ages 1 year and older receive a measles vaccination to protect themselves and those around them.

Anyone who doesn’t have a record of two MMR vaccines, unsure if they’ve have been vaccinated, or unsure if you’ve had measles in the past, needs to contact their health care provider.

Measles can live for up to two hours in the air where an infected person coughed or sneezed.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure, and may include:

High fever (may spike to over 104°F

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin.

The MMR vaccine is available through some health care providers, Oakland County Health Division offices in Southfield and Pontiac, and many pharmacies. Health Division offices are located at the following addresses:

North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac

South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield.

Health Division clinics hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Visit www.oakgov.com/health for more information on measles, or contact Nurse on Call, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 800-848-5533 or noc@oakgov.com.

