Oakland County man who let Crumbleys stay inside building meeting with police Monday

Officers from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office plan to meet with a local man who has identified himself as the figure in connection to the location where Ethan Crumbley's parents were found on Nov. 4.

Andrzej Sikora, 65, of Oakland County, will be interviewed by detectives Monday, a release from police said. Currently, he has not been charged with a crime.

"We will vigorously investigate the totality of the situation so a determination can be made if there is any criminality or obstruction of justice involved," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Our findings will be presented to the prosecutor."

According to Attorney Clarence Dass, Sikora - an immigrant and Detroit-based artist - contacted the authorities after the couple's arrest. Dass also said he had no knowledge the Crumbleys would likely be facing charges when they came to his studio.

"Andrzej Sikora is very concerned that he's even roped into this, but I do believe when all the evidence has panned out and all the facts are sorted through, there's not going to be evidence that he knowingly aided and abetted or harbored a fugitive," said Dass. "In fact, he was not in the loop."

The connection between Sikora and James and Jennifer Crumbley remains unknown, although previous media reports have shown Jennifer to have taken a photograph of Sikora's art in the past.

"Mr. Sikora doesn't watch the news like many people do and wasn't actually following the development after Oxford," Dass said.

Dass said Sikora allowed the two suspects to stay until 5 p.m. Dec. 3, which is when he left. As he was leaving, Dass said, he told them to lock up. But the couple never left before they were escorted out by police just before 2 a.m. that morning.

"If he had known that charges had been issued or a warrant was requested, then knowing him, he would have contacted the police himself," Dass said. "Because the minute he did find that out, he went without an attorney to the Detroit Police Department and told them everything."

Both Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard and Detroit Police Chief James White had suggested someone had helped the Crumbleys evade law enforcement and that more charges may be on the way.

Last Friday, Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced both James and Jennifer Crumbley faced four counts of involuntary manslaughter each for their "egregious" conduct regarding their son.