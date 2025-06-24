Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald running for Michigan attorney general

article

The Brief Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is running for Michigan Attorney General. McDonald's career history includes serving as a judge, a lawyer, and assistant prosecutor in Oakland County. Other Democrats running for AG include former United States attorney Mark Totten and Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit.



Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is seeking a new role - attorney general of Michigan.

McDonald, who was elected to serve as the county prosecutor in 2020, announced her bid for AG on Tuesday.

The backstory:

McDonald hopes to replace outgoing AG Dana Nessel, who was elected in 2018, in next year's election.

Besides her role as prosecutor, McDonald's career has included serving as a judge, a private lawyer, and assistant prosecutor in Oakland County. She also taught high school English before beginning her law career.

"I’ve always been drawn to where I can do the most good. That’s why I’m running to be Michigan’s next Attorney General," McDonald said in a video announcing her campaign. "We are facing unprecedented attacks against our democracy. As the People's Lawyer, I'll put Michigan’s needs first and do what it takes to protect our freedoms and keep our communities safe."

In her announcement video, McDonald referenced the Oxford High School shooting trials against the shooter's parents. Both of the shooter's parents were convicted of involuntary manslaughter for their role in the deadly school shooting.

"I told the victims' parents I'd fight for them as if those kids were my own, and that's how I'll serve as your attorney general," she said.

What's next:

Other Democrats also vying for the AG role include former United States attorney Mark Totten and Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit.

On the Republican side, Birmingham attorney Kevin Kijewski is running.