Oakland County providing free native plant kits to the community

Start a garden or add some new flowers to your garden with a free native plant kit from the Oakland County Board of Commissioners.

Related: Eastern Market Flower Day becomes 4-day event in 2021

"We wanted to offer native plants to residents so they can play a first-hand part in helping to protect the environment," Commissioner Kristen Nelson (D-Waterford) said. "The choices we make in our yard, whether it’s a lawn or on a balcony, can make a big difference to wildlife and to our local environment."

Up to two kits can be selected. They come with about 16 assorted potted plants recommended that are ideal beginners and casual gardeners. There are different starter kits depending on the type of soil and how much sunlight the plants need.

More: Royal Oak library provides free veggie, flower seeds to community

The plant kits will be available for pick up June 11 from 4-7 p.m. at the Oakland County Farmers Market in Waterford and June 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Red Oaks Water Park in Madison Heights.

Advertisement

Click here to select your kits and schedule a pickup time.