Eastern Market Flower Day becomes 4-day event in 2021

Typically, Eastern Market holds its annual Flower Day tradition on one Sunday in May.

In 2021, Flower Day has become a four-day event, spanning each Tuesday this month to reduce crowds.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Because the Tuesday events are expected to attract fewer people than the traditional Flower Day, the selection will be a bit smaller than usual.

A bigger selection of flowers will also be available at the Saturday markets through the spring and summer.

