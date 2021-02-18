Oakland County reports 99.9% of COVID-19 vaccines delivered

article

As state and local leaders wait for the delivery of more COVID-19 vaccines, the Oakland County Health Division said it has administered all but 27 of it's more than 41,000 doses to help control the spread of the virus.

In a press release and new conference on Thursday, County Executive Dave Coulter said that the county is working to administer more doses as supply comes in but they've used nearly every dose that has been provided to the county.

NEARLY 100% ADMINISTERED

Coulter said the county had 41,350 doses distributed to them since Dec. 17. As of Feb. 18, 41,323 of those doses have gone in people's arms.

"We've already vaccinated more than 41,000 people and have administered 99.9% of the doses that the state has allocated to us," Coulter said. "But we're ready and anxious for the time when that number jumps dramatically."

Coulter said the visit from President Joe Biden is a sign of where the state stands in the eyes of the new administration.

"We're also excited that our new President, Joseph Biden, has chosen Michigan as one of the first stops he makes outside of the nation's Capitol Friday. We hope his visit to the Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo, where the first COVID vaccines were produced, is a sign that we're on the cusp of a substantial increase in the number of doses coming into the county, the state and the nation," Coulter said.

PARTNERS ADMINISTERING VACCINES

The county partnered with Honor Community Health, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, and Meijer to provide the vaccine. Coulter said the health division is working to expand that to more partners.

Over the past few weeks, Oakland County has distributed 1,950 doses to Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 975 doses to Meijer, and 300 doses to Honor Community Health.

"Oakland County Health Division has the capacity to administer up to 20,000 doses of COVID vaccine a week on our own," Health Officer Leigh-Anne Stafford said. "Once adequate supply is available and we receive more than 20,000 doses a week, it will take this public-private partnership to ensure we can vaccinate residents quickly. We are establishing the provider relationships and infrastructure now, so we are ready when that moment comes."

SAVE YOUR SPOT

Coulter said that, to date, almost 500,000 people have registered on Oakland County's 'Save Your Spot' form to express interest in receiving the vaccine, when it's available.

The short form, which asks you for your basic information including your address, contact, and health background, will put you on a list to be contacted when it's your turn.

Depending on your age and health, Oakland County will contact you when you are eligible to set an appointment and doses are available.

