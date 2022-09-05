Oakland County Sheriff deputy suspended without pay following investigation

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations of wrongdoing by a deputy that worked in the corrections division of the department.

According to a release by the sheriff's office, the deputy has been suspended without pay.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the office had been "made aware of a posting on the internet making allegations against one of our employees."

"A preliminary investigation has been initiated and based one early findings he has been suspended until the investigation is complete," said Bouchard.

The deputy was unnamed in the press release. Officers did not clarify what the online post alleged.

The deputy was on probation because he had been hired five months ago and officers remain probationary for a year after being hired.

The officer in question had been assigned to the midnight shift at the Oakland County Jail.