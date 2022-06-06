Expand / Collapse search

Oakland County Sheriff discusses three cases: Pontiac murder, man set on fire, and undercover sex sting

By FOX 2 Staff
Oakland County Sheriff major case update

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office had a busy first weekend in June and, on Monday, Sheriff Michael Bouchard discussed the arrest of suspects in an undercover sex sting and a suspect in the murder of a Pontiac man plus a suspect wanted for setting another man on fire.

Bouchard called a 3:30 press conference from Pontiac where he will discuss at least three different cases, the first of which is the murder of a Pontiac man who was shot dead on Monday morning, who was found near a parking lot near Telegraph.

The sheriff said the suspect was arrested later in the day on Monday and that they had recovered at least 26 shell casings at the scene.

The other case is the search for a suspect wanted for dousing a man with flammable liquid and then setting him on fire. Bouchard said the suspect was mad over a debt so he doused the victim in flammable liquid and set him on fire.

The third case is the results of an undercover sex sting operation done in partnership with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office that led to the arrest of suspects who used internet dating and prostitution websites to solicit minors for sex.

Oakland County Sheriff investigating Pontiac man's fatal shooting

Law enforcement were at a home in Pontiac after friends and family say they heard gunfire ring out early Monday morning. A man in his 40s was found shot dead with multiple bullet wounds.