‘Resolved peacefully’: Madison Heights barricaded gunman over, city says

The city of Madison Heights says a barricaded gunman situation on 13 Mile is over after the suspect surrendered peacefully.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed SWAT was called to a barricaded gunman in Madison Heights, near 13 Mile and John R.

The call came in around 2 p.m. in Madison Heights where a man barricaded himself inside an apartment at Madison Woods West.

The sheriff said it was called to the scene about an hour later.

At 4 p.m., the city of Madison Heights said the situation was over and had been "resolved peacefully."

"The subject is in custody, and the situation has been resolved without injury. The area around 13 Mile and John R is now clear," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said on social media.

No other details were released.

This is the second standoff in metro Detroit in the past 24 hours. On Friday, police in Allen Park were called to a gas station where a man armed with a knife was barricaded inside. Authorities ultimately pulled the door open and were able to arrest the man without anyone getting hurt.