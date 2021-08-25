Oakland County's new school mask mandate draws protests in Pontiac

Dozens of school boards will no longer be managing the fury of parents in the debate over mask mandates for students. That's because the Oakland County Health Division made their own decision to mandate masks themselves.

According to the health department, until the threat of COVID-19 transmission falls from substantial to moderate for 14 days, the 200,000 students that attend school in the county will need to mask up.

It might shift the anger away from weekly school board meetings, but the surprise move is sure to stir irritation from some parents. More than a dozen were already gathering outside the division's Pontiac headquarters Wednesday morning.

But in the eyes of educators, the move will ease the burden on school administrators that may not have felt right making medical decisions without medical expertise.

"It was causing division within our communities, it was pitting families against one another, and ultimately boards of education and superintendents were caught in the middle," said Novi Superintendent Steve Matthews.

School districts in Grosse Pointe, Birmingham, and others have seen the issues of mask rules escalate into shouting matches from parents.

The new policy orders all students and staff in K-12 private, public, and charter schools must require masks. The state's second-largest county sent a press release Tuesday evening announcing the update. It pertains to all students and staff, regardless of vaccination.

"The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the dominant variant in Michigan and is significantly more contagious than the original form that entered the United States in winter 2020," the department said. "Current research indicates the Delta variant may cause more serious illness in persons of all ages, including children.

"West Michigan cases have already emerged in which previously healthy infants, children, and teens have faced hospitalization, life support, life-threatening complications (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children) and chronic symptoms (Long COVID-19)."

The surprise move comes after the governor again said she would not be following up on recommendations from health officials that mask rules in school would slow the spread of COVID-19.