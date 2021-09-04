Oakland University professors on strike return to classrooms following agreement
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Classes are resuming at Oakland University following the recent two day strike held by some of their professors.
After their contract expired on Wednesday, some of the university's faculty walked off the job. Salary discrepancies were one of the main negotiation points.
The Union posted on its Facebook page Saturday morning that both sides had come to an agreement. Classes resumed to their normal schedules immediately following.
They thanked their members for the amazing outpouring of solidarity and support.
