Oakland University suspends all in-person classes through end of semester

Oakland University has followed suit with most other universities in Michigan and suspended in-person classes effective at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Oakland University announced all face-to-face classes will be suspended starting at 5 p.m. and will be replaced by remote learning which will continue until the end of the semester. The spring semester ends on April 25.

"We recognize that these actions will be disruptive and create challenges for many, and will have financial implications for the University. However, the health and safety of our community is our focus at this extraordinary time," said Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, M.D., President, Oakland University.

The school said remote learning will start Monday and students in labs and clinical programs will be contacted directly.

The university has suspended all university-sponsored events through the end of the year. Gatherings of 50 people or more have been postponed or canceled, and organizers are asked to move those events to live streaming, if possible.

All university-sponsored domestic and international travel has been suspended.

Central Michigan University announced Wednesday it will stop all face-to-face classes and move to online classes after spring break through March 20

Michigan Tech University will suspend face-to-face classes from March 16 to April 17. Classes will continue virtually

Michigan State University also announced it was suspending all face-to-face classes until April 20, moving to online instruction

Wayne State University will cancel classes until March 23.

The University of Michigan announced it was canceling classes through April 21.