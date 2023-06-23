Oasis Hot Tub Gardens ups security measures after hidden camera found in Ann Arbor

article

Oasis Hot Tub Gardens said all rooms at its three locations have been inspected after a piece of a camera was discovered hidden in a room in Ann Arbor.

A Dearborn Heights couple discovered the small camera in a statue in their private hot tub room around 11 p.m. Sunday. The statue was facing the hot tub.

"Initial visual inspection of the device suggested that it had been broken off of a larger device, rendering it incapable of transmitting or storing data independently," the company said in a statement. "We have carefully inspected every garden in all three facilities over the last few days and located no additional devices."

Oasis has two other locations in Michigan. They are in Comstock Park and Kalamazoo.

The company said it has also contracted a security company to sweep all of its hot tub rooms.

"While we work with law enforcement regarding this incident, we will continue to prioritize exploring new measures to ensure Oasis guests' ongoing privacy and safety both now and in the future," the company said.