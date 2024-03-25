Oberon Day 2024 arrives in Michigan, bringing three new varieties with it

article

For some, the day signifies the start of warm weather. For others, it's another reason to bask in what Michigan has to offer.

For fans of Bell's Brewery, it means one thing: the arrival of Oberon.

Oberon Day 2024 is Monday, March 25. It's one of the west Michigan brewery's most popular beer options and another sign that warmer weather is on the way.

Oberon Day kicks off the release of the seasonal American wheat ale that can be seen at lake houses, around campfires, and throughout the summer in Michigan. This year's big day is special because it's the first time that people all around the U.S. will get a chance to snag some Oberon.

Oberon comes in mini kegs for the super fan, as well as some new varieties that include a shandy called Oberon Sunshine. It'll come in three different flavors, including cherry limeade, lemonade, and tropical.

There are even launch parties to celebrate the big day in Michigan, including in Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo, Lansing, and metro Detroit. Here are the spots nearby that are celebrating the big day: