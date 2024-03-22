Oberon Day is Monday, March 25!

article

Let's all just…ignore that snow out there. Let's forget about the return of winter in this early spring snowmaker. Instead, let's think about the sunshine and Oberon. After all, Monday is Oberon Day!

There are several days in spring that signify we're finally out of the winter. For instance – that first full day of Spring on March 18 was. Naturally, that's a good start for spring. But we've also got the Tigers Opening Day (this year it's on April 5) and Easter (this year on March 31).

But here in Michigan, there's a completely original day that no other state can claim as its own: Oberon Day.

Bell's Brewery announced its seasonal wheat ale will be back in stores and bars on Monday, March 25.

So grab your orange slices and set an out-of-office email response. Then find your favorite bar or store and raise a glass. Monday's Oberon Day – which means those warmer temps and lawn work days are nearly here.

Plus – Bell's got a new Oberon coming this year in Oberon Sunshine. This summer, they'll release Sunshine in three different flavors Cherry Limeade Shandy, Lemonade Shandy, and Tropical Shandy.