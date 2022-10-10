Off duty Detroit police officer injured after suspects fire at car

article

An off-duty police officer was treated for a non-life-threatening injury after an unknown number of suspects approached him while he was sitting in car and began shooting.

The scene prompted multiple officers and agencies to respond to the area of Eight Mile and Evergreen early Monday morning.

According to Detroit police, an off-duty officer was sitting in his vehicle with a woman when several individuals approached them. Two of the individuals started firing shots into the car.

No one was struck, but the off duty officer did receive cuts on his arm from glass.

He was treated and released at the scene.

The shooting happened in the 19400 block of Fielding Street.

Currently, there are no suspects.