Off-duty police officer shoots armed robbery suspect at Dearborn Heights 7-Eleven

An off-duty Detroit police officer shot and wounded an armed robber inside a 7-Eleven on Cherry Hill Friday.

Just before 4 p.m., a male suspect entered the store near Inkster for an armed robbery in Dearborn Heights. The off-duty police officer had words with him, before an exchange of shots, Michigan State Police say.

The officer was not injured, but the suspect was wounded. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

