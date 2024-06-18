Officer-involved shooting fatally wounds suspect in Wayne; Michigan State Police are investigating

article

A fatal officer-involved shooting in which a suspect died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon is under investigation.

The Wayne Police Department has requested Michigan State Police to investigate the shooting outside an apartment building near Michigan Avenue.

The incident occurred outside Newberry Square, 35000 Michigan Avenue, on Newberry Street at Michigan Avenue.

"There are no injuries to officers and no danger to the public," Michigan State Police said in a post on X. "The investigation is just beginning and no further information is available at this time."