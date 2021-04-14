Old Nation's limited-edition Tart Strawberry M-43 returns next week

article

The strawberry version of Old Nation Brewing Co.'s popular M-43 returns next week.

Tart Strawberry M-43 is a sweet twist on the New England IPA. The Michigan brewery usually hosts a celebration at its Williamston pub when the limited-edition beer is released, but the pandemic has changed that.

This year, the pub will offer the beer to-go in crowlers and growlers beginning Tuesday. Carryout food can also be ordered.

Crowlers are $8 and growlers are $15. There is a limit of six crowlers or three growlers per person. The beer will be available until the kegs are empty.

Four-pack cans will not be available at the pub, but they will be distributed to stores around the state. Use the Old Nation beer finder here.