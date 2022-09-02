Osgood Brewing in west Michigan announces closure after 9 years

article

Another west Michigan brewing is closing.

Osgood Brewing in Grandville announced its closure in a Facebook post Thursday. Food service is done Friday, with the brewery keeping the bar open until it clears out its remaining inventory.

The brewery said it wished it could have had a proper last day, but it didn't have enough staff to make it happen.

"We have seen that scenario play out very poorly at other businesses. It would be unkind to our staff and our guests to attempt it. We realize this may disappoint some of you, and we are sorry we could not have a proper goodbye," the post said.

Osgood will have a limited schedule with drinks on tap, discounted bottles of wine, and canned beer over the next few weeks. Dates and times will be announced soon.

Osgood is at 4501 Chicago Drive SW in Grandville.