Over a dozen vehicles in Livonia left on blocks from tire theft ring

Several vehicle owners from Livonia awoke this week to discover their cars and trucks without any wheels or tires.

According to police, a string of vehicle thefts in subdivisions near Five Mile Road are now being investigated after 12 separate incidences.

Confirming separate news reports, Livonia police said thieves were traveling in a U-Haul box truck overnight on April 18 and 19. The following mornings, residents would wake up to discover their vehicles on blocks with the wheels and tires stolen.

The subdivisions that were hit were in the areas of Five Mile and Newburgh and Five Mile and Levan.

MORE: Victim shot at during attempted carjacking in Allen Park

Police used surveillance cameras from homes nearby to determine at least two people were driving the truck. No arrests have been made, however.

Livonia police haven't released any suspect information, but did ask if anyone has any information to call the department at (734) 466-2470.