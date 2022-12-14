Overnight shooting leaves one dead in Southwest Detroit

Detroit police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's southwest side that left one person dead.

So far no arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting and police have only confirmed that a man was killed.

He was shot in the street.

Questions remain around the incident, which happened overnight in the area of Parkinson and Bulwer Streets, which is several blocks south of Michigan Avenue.

Dozens of officers have been spotted in the area, canvassing the ground for casings and homes for surveillance footage.

It's also unclear when the shooting happened or how many rounds were fired.