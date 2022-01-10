Owner of Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle shares memories of Bob Saget after comedian's death

Bob Saget performed numerous times at Mark Ridley's Royal Oak comedy club over the years.

"I miss this guy. It’s a huge blow to the comedy club and people in general because you just have to know how big his heart was," Ridley said.

Related: More details revealed about Bob Saget's death

He said Saget, who died Sunday at 65, performed at the Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle for the first time in 1980 and would return for more headliners later.

"The very first time Bob came to the club, again 1980, he headlined for me several times after that. He got three encores. Unheard of in the comedy world," Ridley said.

Bob Saget performing at Mark Ripley's Comedy Castle

Ridley also shared memories of the actor and comedian that go beyond entertainment.

"I have two sons — 45 and 40 now. When the 40-year-old, just after he was born, Bob was headlining the club. He came to the house and said, ‘Oh, a new baby!’ He picked him up and starts carrying him around the house. He goes, ‘I love babies,'" Ridley said.

More: Bob Saget's cause of death may take weeks to determine

After news of Saget's death, tributes from those who have worked with him flooded social media, including Michigan-born actor Dave Coulier, who starred alongside him in "Full House."

Coulier posted a photo with Saget captioned, "I'll never let go, brother. I love you."

While it has been years since Saget performed in Michigan, fans are remembering the entertainer best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House."

"I love watching him on "Full House" with the Olsen twins. I feel like I watched every episode growing up," said Soo-Jin Kim.

Another Metro Detroit fan commented on Saget's interactions with others.

Advertisement

"The way he would interact with people – he always tried to leave a good feeling with people," Cameron Masi said.