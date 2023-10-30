Oxford High School shooting investigation report expected Monday

An independent investigation of the Oxford High School shooting will be released Monday afternoon, Guidepost Solutions said.

Guidepost was brought in to investigate the deadly Nov. 30, 2021 shooting. It previously released what it called an "independent report on threat and suicide assessments and physical security."

In that report, Guidepost provided dozens of recommendations for what the district should do it increase safety.

When the report is released on Monday, it will also be provided to the school district for the first time.

Guidepost said the report will address several areas, including what the school knew about the shooter, whether school employees followed training, the school's response during the shooting, the district's actions after, and more.

Families of the victims killed previously tried to sue school employees, alleging that they ignored signs from the shooter that indicated the teen was mentally unwell and showing an obsession with violence and guns. However, a judge ruled that they could not be sued civilly.

The investigation will also provide recommendations to improve safety in the district. There have been several changes in the schools since the shooting, including the addition of weapons detection systems.

Members of the investigative team will visit Oxford on Thursday to discuss the report. Meetings will be held at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. The location, which will not be associated with the school district, has not been released.

Those with questions are encouraged to submit them to oxford@guidepostsolutions.com in advance.