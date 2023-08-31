Oxford High School shooting investigation report to be issued by Oct. 30

An outside report about the Oxford High School shooting will be released by Oct. 30, according to the school district and the company that conducted the investigation.

Guidepost Solutions has been reviewing the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting. It previously released what it called an "independent report on threat and suicide assessments and physical security."

Featured article

The announcement that the full investigative report will be released by the end of October came during a school board meeting Tuesday. Earlier this month, Guidepost's Bradley Dizik, provided a statement to the board, saying that the report was almost complete.

"Recently, we were able to meet with both the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Each provided us with additional information critical to our report," he said, adding that the district had provided the company with all materials that it asked for, aside from materials the district said did not exist.

Guidepost said the report will address the shooting, as well as what led up to it and the district's response.

According to Guidepost, the company cannot discuss the materials it reviewed or the witnesses employees talked with. However, Dizik's earlier statement noted that "many critical witnesses have refused to talk to us on the advice of the district’s attorneys, causing delays in our work."