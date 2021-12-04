Video released of Crumbleys' arrest, Oakland County Sheriff says no indication they were looking to surrender

The Oakland County Sheriff spoke Saturday afternoon during a press conference to give updates on the investigation into the Oxford High School shooting and thanked Detroit Police, the U.S. Marshals, and other law enforcement for their roles in taking James and Jennifer Crumbley into custody.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard called the press conference to give updates on the case after James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested in Detroit around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. Bouchard said that the tip came in around 11:05 p.m. by someone who was outside smoking and said the Crumbleys ran off when spotted. This witness saw the vehicle, which was subject of the Be On the Lookout (BOLO) issued Friday afternoon, and called Detroit Police.

Twenty minutes later, around 11:25, Detroit Police were on scene and established the perimeter as they awaited warrants to search the building, Bouchard said. At 1:30 a.m., Detroit investigators went into the building, which Bouchard described as an art studio with partitions and took custody of both of them. He said there was no indication they planned to turn themselves in.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ James Crumbley is taken into custody by Detroit Police and U.S. Marshals in Detroit. (Photo: Sources)

"Given where they were and how they were seems to support the position they were hiding and they weren't looking for surrendering at that point," Bouchard said.

The sheriff said investigators had not spoken with the Crumbleys since Tuesday evening when they searched their home. That was the day of the shooting at Oxford High School. Friday, when charges were announced, the sheriff was searching for them.

"We're not going to sit at our front desk tapping our fingers looking for them," he said.

Once the warrant for their arrest was issued, investigators issued the BOLO and the manhunt was launched, ultimately leading to the arrest of the Crumbleys.

Additionally, one more person faces potential charges of either obstruction or aiding and abetting. According to Bouchard, this person allowed them into the building and is connected to the Crumbleys in some manner, but he did not elaborate further.

The parents of the alleged shooter, Ethan, were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter Friday but failed to appear for their arraignment on Friday. After failing to show up, a manhunt ensued and ended on Detroit's east side.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, the parents pleaded not guilty to the charges and a judge set the bond for both at $500,000 each during their court appearance, saying she was concerned about the two fleeing if they did not remain in jail. The two were brought into Oakland County jail around 2:30 a.m. early Saturday after they missed an arraignment Friday afternoon.

All three Crumbleys are currently held in isolation and on suicide watch at the Oakland County Jail. They do not have contact with each other and it's unknown if Ethan knows his parents have been arrested.

The defense attorneys for the Crumbleys had requested a lower bond and argued that media and the prosecutor's office had cherry-picked facts about the case.

"Our clients are going to fight these charges," said Attorney Shannon Smith. "They were never fleeing prosecution, contrary to media reports."

A judge set a probable cause conference Dec. 14 where the prosecution will need to provide more evidence to justify the charges. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 22.

James and Jennifer Crumbley following their processing.

The Crumbleys have been charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the high school shooting Tuesday.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of killing four students with a gun his father purchased four days prior.

During the arraignment, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald discussed similar details about the defendant's actions leading up to the shooting.

Smith pushed back on the notion that the firearm had been left unsecured, telling the judge that the gun "was actually locked."