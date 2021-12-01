Oxford High School shooting suspect and parents met with school leaders same day as shooting, sheriff says

The Oakland County Sheriff said school officials met this week with 15-year-old shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley and his parents to discuss "concerning behavior" shortly before the mass shooting that killed four classmates and wounded seven other people on Tuesday at Oxford High School.

FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack has learned through sources that Ethan Crumbley and his parents met with officials Monday and again Tuesday morning regarding his behavior in the school. The killings took place early Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard confirmed that information during an update at 3 p.m.

Bouchard said that the sheriff's office was not aware of the meetings.

According to FOX 2 sources, the meeting on Monday was done regarding a concerning incident. Tuesday's meeting was regarding violent drawings made by Crumbley.

We've reached out to the school superintendent, principal, and other school officials regarding the meeting but have not received a response.

Also revealed on Wednesday was that Crumbley recorded a video Monday night before the violence in which he discussed killing students.

The revelation was made by Oakland County Sheriff's Lt. Tim Willis during a court hearing.

Authorities have not revealed a possible motive for the violence.

Crumbley is charged with killing the four students - 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 15-year-old Justin Shilling - on Tuesday, the same day as the meeting with school leaders and his parents.

Tuesday night, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard debunked rumors that threats were posted online and said that the sheriff's office had not received any indications that something like this could have happened.

The gun used to kill four people Tuesday at Oxford High School was purchased by the suspect's father four days before the shooting, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Four students were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday. Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, were killed.

Crumbley is charged with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 11 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony in connection with the school shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people, including a teacher.

What happened at Oxford High School?

At 12:51 p.m., the first call to 911 was made from inside the school. It was the first of at least 100 alerting law enforcement to the shooting as it was unfolding inside the school.

Someone had started shooting students in the school with a 9 mm Sig Sauer. Several people were shot and Oakland County dispatchers got deputies to the scene in just a few minutes.

Two minutes after the first deputies arrived, they encountered the suspect in the hallway holding the Sig Sauer. Without a shot fired by deputies, he was taken into custody.

But at least four students were dead. Eight others were hurt and two of them are fighting for their lives.