Oxford High School shooting: What to know for Wednesday

A 15-year-old sophomore at Oxford High School opened fire Tuesday afternoon, killing three students and injuring eight other people, at least two of them critically.

Following the tragedy inside the halls and classrooms of Oxford High School, the school is closed as the Oakland County Sheriff investigates the mass shooting. We're learning more about the victims, the shooter, and how he got his hands on the gun used.

Updates on the Oxford High School shooting

The Oakland County Prosecutor's office called a 2 p.m. press conference to provide more details about the investigation.

The prosecutor will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday where it's expected that we will learn more about possible charges filed against the suspected shooter. An hour later, the sheriff's office will hold a press conference as well.

FOX 2 will stream both press conferences. Click or tap to watch it live on this page

What happened at Oxford High School?

At 12:51 p.m., the first call to 911 was made from inside the school. It was the first of at least 100 alerting law enforcement to the shooting as it was unfolding inside the school.

Someone had started shooting students in the school with a 9 mm Sig Sauer. Several people were shot and Oakland County dispatchers got deputies to the scene in just a few minutes.

Two minutes after the first deputies arrived, they encountered the suspect in the hallway holding the Sig Sauer. Without a shot fired by deputies, he was taken into custody.

But at least four students were dead. Eight others were hurt and two of them are fighting for their lives.

Who are the Oxford High School victims?

Four students were killed in the school shooting – 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling. Deputies were driving Myre to a hospital in a patrol car when he died.

Eight other victims are still alive:

Another victim is a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head and jaw. He's in serious condition.

A 17-year-old girl is stable after being shot in the neck.

Another victim, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the leg and is stable.

A 47-year-old teacher was grazed with a bullet.

A 14-year-old girl is fighting for her life with chest and neck wounds. The sheriff said she's currently on a ventilator after surgery.

The final victim is a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the chest and is in critical condition.

Who is the Oxford High School shooter?

The 15-year-old shooter has not yet been publicly identified by the sheriff's office. He has retained an attorney and his parents instructed him not to speak with investigators, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

He is in custody at Oakland County Children's Village.

The suspected shooter used a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that was purchased by his father four days before the shooting.

When deputies stopped the teen, the gun still had seven rounds in it. He was arrested without incident.

"We believe he came out of a bathroom with a weapon in hand. Deputies took (the gun) from him he was walking down the hall," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "That interrupted what could have led to several more victims. The way I see it is, there were seven more victims in that gun."

Investigators searched the shooter's home on East Sreet on Tuesday evening and seized key evidence, including what appeared to be several long guns.

Makeshift memorial pops up at Oxford High School

Wednesday morning, multiple stuffed bears popped up in front of the Oxford High School entrance as a makeshift memorial to the students who were shot.

The district has not laid out plans to resume learning but it will not be this week.

Oxford High school addressed ‘rumors’ weeks before shooting

Less than three weeks before the school shooting, Oxford High School sent out a letter to parents addressing "rumors."

According to the Nov. 11 letter, the so-called rumors "created some concern for students and parents."

According to the letter from the school, "student interpretations of social media posts and false information have exacerbated the overall concern."

It is unclear whether the rumors and concerns from earlier in November are related to the shooting.

The district said it had investigated each concern shared by parents and students and found that there were no threats to students or buildings.