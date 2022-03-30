Any person that was in the hallway where the shooting inside Oxford High School took place, including those that were injured by gunfire or experienced psychological trauma from the tragedy, is eligible for compensation.

In addition to those injured by gunfire and shrapnel or those that suffered mental trauma from the shooting, legal heirs for those that were killed will receive the largest payments from the fund.

The final protocol for distributing funds expanded the eligibility for students who could apply for money by increasing the section of the school where victims had to be present during the shooting. A previous draft had selected a smaller portion of the building.

The Oxford Survivors Fund, made up of $2 million in donations from the community, released its final protocol for distribution March 29, months after the shooting at the northern Oakland County school.

Portion colored yellow designates where students would have been in the building during the shooting to be eligible for funds.

The application for applying for funds will be made available April 15. Funds will begin getting distributed June 17.

It's been approximately four months since the shooting left four students dead and several others injured. In that time, the community has raised funds for survivors while mourning the loss of those that died.

The National Compassion Fund, which advocates for mass shooting victims by channeling funds to the families, has overseen the protocol for Oxford's donations.

To be eligible, students will have been physically present in the area of the shooting or administered assistance to a gunshot victim, or took "extraordinary action to prevent loss of life" the fund's final plan said.

The designated area, which includes the hallway where the shooting occurred, extends from the restroom adjacent to room 258 to room 211, and includes all offices, rooms, and restrooms along that corridor.

The area encompasses much of the eastern wing of the school building.

Who is eligible for the Oxford Survivors Fund?

There are three categories of who is available to receive funds: legal heirs to those killed, individuals who were physically injured, and those who experienced psychological trauma during the shooting.

Heirs to those that died will receive the highest payments under the protocol.

Individuals in the third category includes those that sought mental health treatment with multiple sessions provided they were present in the designated area of the school during the shooting, rendered aid to a gunshot victim, or otherwise took actions to prevent further loss of life.

When to apply

The deadline to apply for the funds is May 6, however the administrators of the fund could grant an extension. It will be available online https://nationalcompassion.org/fund/oxford-hs-survivors-fund around April 15.

Any applicants who lack Internet access to apply at the website can call a toll-free number at 855-484-2846.

Funds should arrive to eligible beneficiaries around June 17 on a rolling basis.