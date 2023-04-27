Pair robbed at gunpoint outside Flat Rock mobile home

A suspect robbed two people at gunpoint outside a Flat Rock mobile home Wednesday evening.

Police said the victims pulled into a driveway in the 24000 block of Deer Creek Drive in Deerfield Estates Mobile Home Park when they were approached from behind by a suspect armed with a black semi-automatic handgun around 6:15 p.m.

That suspect demanded items from the victims. There was a brief physical confrontation, police said, before the victims complied and the suspect fled.

The victims told police they saw the suspect get into the front passenger side of a black Chrysler 300 with chrome accents and tinted windows. The car fled west on Deer Creek Drive toward Telegraph Road and eventually went northbound on Telegraph.

Police said the victims do not know the suspect, but also noted it appeared to be an isolated incident.

The suspect is described as a Black male between the ages of 16 and 20. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves and the hood over his head, black pants, and black shoes. The getaway driver also appeared to be a young Black male, the victims told police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-782-2496.