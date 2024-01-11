Panhandler, driver killed in Detroit • Weekend snowstorm forecast • MSP trooper, arrestee hurt in I-75 crash

A well-known Detroit panhandler and driver are dead after a fight over a gun Wednesday.

Clayton Willis, a double-amputee, was in the area of 8 Mile and the Southfield Freeway when a driver in a black Charger pulled up with a gun, words were exchanged between the two, and a shot was fired – although it is unclear if that round struck anyone.

The driver and Willis then engaged in a struggle over the gun, resulting in at least five to six shots being fired – striking both of them, police said. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, while Willis later died from his injuries at the hospital.

This isn't the first time Willis has been shot. A bullet grazed his neck when he was ambushed by a masked man over the summer. That case went unsolved.

"He was very respectful and very grateful for the things that we gave him. I see him all the time. This is my route," said Ortagus Jackson, who knew Willis. "He was a good guy."

Weekend snowstorm coming

A chunk of Michigan is under a Winter Storm Watch that begins Friday. Though Metro Detroit doesn't fall under that watch currently, the area is expected to pick up several inches of snow.

The areas under the watches stand the best chance to see the highest totals, over 8 inches. We're looking at slightly lower numbers across Southeast Michigan as milder air surges in and keeps our numbers from climbing too high.

Our total range winds up from 2-7 inches. It's important to note a slight shift in the track of the low could move those numbers a bit.

Midday Friday looks dry with snow breaking out by the afternoon commute.

The snow turns to rain Friday evening before the cold shifts it back to snow Saturday morning. The cold arrives on the heels of a strong wind with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

MSP trooper, arrestee hurt in crash on I-75

A Michigan State Police trooper and a person who had just been arrested were both hurt in a crash on I-75 on Wednesday evening.

Police say the trooper had stopped a driver for impaired driving on northbound I-75 near Clarkston Road and took them into custody. The trooper had the suspect handcuffed in the passenger seat of the patrol car.

After the arrest, police say a 16-year-old driver "drifted onto the right shoulder" and hit the patrol vehicle, pushing it into the vehicle of the person who had been arrested.

The trooper and arrestee both suffered lacerations to their faces. The trooper also potentially broke their arm. No other injuries were reported.

"We are very fortunate that the injuries in this crash were not more serious, or even fatal," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said. "The one message we can take from this crash is to wear your seatbelt when in the car. It will save your life."

Michigan Football national championship celebrations announced

The Michigan Wolverines will celebrate their national championship with fans Saturday in Ann Arbor.

The University of Michigan will host a parade through Ann Arbor, starting at 4 p.m. Jan. 13 followed by a Crisler Center event that will require tickets for entry that evening.

The parade will start at the President’s House and make its way down State Street and end at Schembechler Hall. Fans should plan to line South University Drive outside the President’s House west to the Student Union and south down State Street to Schembechler Hall. Individuals should plan to use the parking structures around campus, including those on Thompson Street, Maynard, Thayer and Forest Avenue.

The Champions Circle Collective will host the celebration honoring the Wolverines on Saturday, Jan. 13, at Crisler Center beginning at 7 p.m.

The reserved seats are $30 for the upper bowl and $60 for the lower bowl with all proceeds going to the Champions Circle Collective, which directly benefits student-athletes.

Burning man rescued by sheriff's deputies

Bodycam footage showed a heroic rescue by Macomb County Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies kicked in the door of a home in the 46400 block of Leanna Drive in Macomb Township just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and saw a 74-year-old man on fire.

Deputy Zachary Deng attempted to smother the fire with a blanket, but it didn't quell the flames.

Deputies Johnathon Korte and Thomas Bartoli arrived next and went inside the smoke-filled home to help. As the deputies struggled to breathe through the thick smoke, Deng began sweeping the chair with a fire extinguisher. He then had to leave the house because of breathing difficulty.

Korte took over sweeping the fire with the extinguisher while another deputy removed the family dog named Keeva from the home. Bartoli then took over spraying the first fire extinguisher and extinguished the remaining flames as Macomb Fire arrived.

Light snow is falling in Metro Detroit but will fade out by the afternoon.

What else we're watching

Christie ends his presidential bid in an effort to blunt Trump's momentum

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Wednesday suspended his Republican presidential bid just days before Iowa’s leadoff caucuses, ceding to growing pressure to drop out of the race from those desperate to deny Donald Trump a glidepath to the nomination.

Addressing supporters at a New Hampshire town hall, Christie said he had come to the conclusion that he had no pathway to victory.

"Campaigns are run to win. That’s why we do them," he said. "It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination."

"My goal has never been to be just a voice against the hate and division and the selfishness of what our party has become under Donald Trump," he added, casting his decision as part of his effort to prevent Trump's reelection.

Read more here.