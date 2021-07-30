Parents charged after 4-year-old shoots self with unsecured gun in Detroit

A 4-year-old girl's parents are facing charges after the child shot herself with an unsecured gun Tuesday in Detroit, police said.

Jesse Briggs, 21, is charged with second-degree child abuse and felony firearm. Shamira Houston, 21, is charged with tampering with evidence.

Police said the girl allegedly shot herself in the hip with a handgun around 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of Chene Street. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.