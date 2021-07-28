Parolee on tether arrested for double murder of Van Buren mom, 14-year-old daughter

The Van Buren Police Department announced Wednesday morning that a parolee who was wearing a GPS tether has been arrested for the double murder of a woman and her 14-year-old daughter inside their apartment.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon for the murder of Yachanda Snipes, 45, and Dacara Leatherberry, 14. Police said the suspect, a 47-year-old man who is currently a parolee and had a GPS tether, was arrested in Pontiac with assistance from the Department of Corrections and Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

His name was not released but police said he was dating Snipes.

Information will be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review and consideration of charges.

A family friend found the victims while doing a welfare check Sunday evening at an apartment in the 4600 block of Lake Villa Drive.

Upon arrival, police located both victims. According to officials, they had multiple injuries.

Van Buren Police said the investigation will require forensic analysis of things like phones and computers and are getting assistance from Michigan State Police.

Any other information the public has should be sent to the department's detective bureau at 734-699-8930.

Advertisement